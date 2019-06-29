HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Four people were shot in Hartford on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Police said it happened in the area of Judson and Martin streets.
People were warned to avoid the area.
All four victims were said to be conscious and alert.
Two of them were found on the scene. The other two were taken to an area hospital.
There's no word on a suspect.
Police said they'd provide more information as it becomes available.
(3) comments
My Father didn't give years of his life to fight in two separate world conflicts to have his American born an bred Grandchildren have to avoid areas of there very own Homeland. No
Open them borders! We got this totally under control. Now Iwe have to avoid areas of our own homeland...
wow
