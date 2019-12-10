HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Shots were fired at a home in Hamden on Monday night.
According to police, a woman said she opened her front door on Easton Street to retrieve a food delivery.
Around 7:30 p.m., while the delivery driver was standing on the front steps, several gunshots were fired in their direction from someone who was sitting in a fleeing vehicle.
No one was hurt.
However, police said a bullet entered the home and hit an entertainment system.
Several people were inside the home at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Hamden detectives at 203-230-4052.
