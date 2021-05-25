NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- New London police are investigating after a shots were fired at a home.
Officers responded to a home on Cleveland Street around 7 a.m. on Tuesday for the report of bullet holes having been found in the house.
Multiple shell casings were found in the area.
Police said this does not appear to be a random act. They added that no injuries were reported.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact New London police at 860-4471481.
