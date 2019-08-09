MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was hurt during a shots fired call at Show Luv Bar in Meriden early Friday morning, according to police.
Officers were called to North Colony Road around 12:45 a.m.
A man was located by Police with injuries to his mouth and forehead.
Officers searched the area and discovered eight bullet shell casings.
Police said the victim was uncooperative at the time of the call and not able to give any further details.
The road was closed for a period of time overnight but has since reopened.
Police had no further information.
