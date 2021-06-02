HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut State Police said the shots fired at the state Capitol building are linked to a shooting spree that started in Southington over the weekend.

At least three bullet holes were discovered on the south side of the building Tuesday morning.

Authorities gave an update on Wednesday afternoon, releasing new information about the investigation.

Bullet holes were found in two windows near doorways, and another was found in a light fixture.

While the holes were found Tuesday morning, police said it is unclear when the shots were actually fired.

As soon as Capitol Police found them, they looped in state police, who brought in the Central District Major Crimes Division.

Amid the investigation, state police said Wednesday that the incident at the Capitol is linked to a shooting spree that happened on May 30, starting in Southington.

Douglas Floyd Gollnick, of Plantsville, is accused of shooting up multiple locations that spanned several towns, including Southington and Cromwell.

The list of Southington addresses Gollnick is accused of firing upon includes:

2344 Meriden Waterbury Tpke.

376 North Star Dr.

70 Meriden Ave.

750 Meriden Waterbury Tpke.

156 School St.

216 Flanders Rd.

828 Meriden Waterbury Tpke.

Another location, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cromwell was added to the list on Tuesday.

The investigation started around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday when officers were called to 2344 Meriden Waterbury Tpke. for the report of shots being fired. Police said 16 shots were fired at the home.

Around the same time, shots were heard outside of a home on School Street. Between 12 and 15 shots were fired, with some entering a bedroom.

Shortly after that, a person heard a noise outside of a home on Flanders Road and witnessed a man in a black truck out front. The person later found 16 bullet holes in the home's garage door.

Just before 7:15 p.m., police said they received another call from someone on North Star Drive. That caller reported four to five shots and property damage.

About a half an hour later, an alarm for broken glass was triggered at the Hartford HealthCare Group on Meriden Avenue.

After that, around 8:55 p.m., a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 750 Meriden-Waterbury Tpke. reported a shooting. However, police believe that incident happened earlier.

The Polumbo's Service Center on Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike discovered 12 bullet holes in its overhead doors. It’s unclear at what time the doors were hit.

A shooting incident was also reported in Bristol at some point on Sunday.

Southington officers eventually caught up with Gollnick on Meriden Avenue Sunday evening. He was holding a rifle.

Police said he then got into his truck and led officers on a chase all the way into Middletown and onto the Arrigoni Bridge.

Police eventually stopped him on the Portland side of the bridge. They said he somehow suffered minor injuries.

Officers seized a .22 caliber long rifle and a handgun.

Gollnick has no known criminal history.

Police said all of the locations reported some association with Gollnick, though the motive remains unclear.

Evidence from the state Capitol has been collected, and security camera footage from the Capitol, state buildings, and any from nearby city cameras are being reviewed.