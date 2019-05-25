WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Waterbury are looking to locate a man accused of a shooting that happened earlier this month.
Gabriel Ramos, 18, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on May 18 on Chestnut Avenue.
During the shooting, police said gunshots hit a home and a bullet ended up getting stuck in the wall of a nursery.
Several shell casings were found on the street.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on where Ramos might be should contact Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941.
