WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Waterbury are looking to locate a man accused of a shooting that happened earlier this month.

Gabriel Ramos, 18, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on May 18 on Chestnut Avenue.

During the shooting, police said gunshots hit a home and a bullet ended up getting stuck in the wall of a nursery.

Several shell casings were found on the street.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on where Ramos might be should contact Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941.

