CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A pursuit Sunday that spanned three towns resulted in two arrests.
According to Cromwell Police, officers were called to 94 West Street around 12:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a shot that was fired from a vehicle.
Arriving officers were able to locate a vehicle that had a bullet in it.
The driver was not injured.
The second vehicle involved did not remain on scene and sped off towards Rocky Hill, eventually colliding with at least two other vehicles, including a Rocky Hill Police cruiser, on the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield.
The conditions of the occupants that were involved in the crash haven't been released yet.
Officials have not said whether the vehicle came to a halt on Silas Deane or somewhere else, but did divulge that two parties were eventually taken into custody.
Their identities aren't being released at this time.
Cromwell Police said that both were charged with interfering with an officer.
The operator was also charged with various motor vehicle violations.
Both suspects are being held on $1 million bond.
Additional charges against the two parties are pending.
This was an isolated incident between the two vehicles and there is no threat to the public.
