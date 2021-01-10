NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Authorities have blocked off part of Church Street as they continue to investigate a shots fired call.
Officials say Hartford Police were originally notified of the incident and they immediately contacted Newington Police.
Our crew on scene reports that officers further along Church Street were utilizing a megaphone and that ambulances are also on scene.
Some of the responding officers were seen holding rifles.
Berlin Police are on scene assisting.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported during the incident.
