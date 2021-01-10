NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A reported shooting in Newington Sunday prompted a massive police response.
Officials say Hartford Police received a call reporting that there was a shooting at a address on Church Street in Newington, forcing officers to contact Newington officers, who, along with other agencies, immediately responded.
Authorities could be heard speaking into a megaphone as far as down the street where the road was blocked off.
Officers were also spotted with their rifles drawn, prepared for any situation.
Further investigation revealed that there were no victims and no shots were fired at the residence.
It was determined that police were the victims of a hoax call, or swatting.
Police cleared the scene a short time later and reopened the roadway.
