HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden Police are investigating after two bullets entered a home just above where children were sleeping on Saturday morning.
Hamden Police Department Captain Ronald Smith said shots were fired in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Hamden Park Drive at about 2 a.m. on Saturday.
One bullet went into a family room, where three children were sleeping, and another bullet struck a wall “a few feet above one of the children.” No one was injured.
Police are also investigating two other shooting incidents, where shots were fired in the area of State Street and Ridge Road.
Witnesses said suspects were shooting at each other from cars.
Another incident took place on Friday on Warner Street at about 10:15 p.m. where bullet holes were found in numerous cars nearby, Capt. Smith said.
Police said they are stepping up extra patrols.
Those with information are asked to contact Detective Matthew Barbuto at (203) 287-4807.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.