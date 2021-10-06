HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway after shots were fired near the UConn Law campus in Hartford.
A UConn spokesperson said people on campus heard the shots and called 9-1-1.
An investigation showed that the shires were fired nearby.
Police were seen canvassing the area for evidence in the area of Girard Ave and Elizabeth Street.
No injuries have been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.