NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Shots fired from a passing car forced a New Haven school to go into lockdown mode late Wednesday morning.
The shots were fired outside of Lincoln-Bassett School. At the time, students were outside playing at recess.
A security officer and school officials were able to get all the children inside safely. Nobody was injured.
Police responded immediately and the school was reopened just after noon when police deemed it safe.
