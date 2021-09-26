NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after shots were fired outside of a local VFW Sunday.
Investigators initially received the call around 12:30 in the morning.
No one was injured and police were able to locate evidence in the area of the VFW club on Pratte Avenue.
The person or persons responsible haven't been located yet, according to investigators.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Norwich Police Detective Chris Hawrylik at 860-886-5561, ext. 3159, by email at chawrylik@cityofnorwich.org, or by calling the Anonymous Tip Line at 860-886-5561, ext. 4.
