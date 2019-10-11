NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A "shots fired" report in New London has police seeking information from the public.
According to New London police, they received a call around 12:10 a.m. in which the caller reported shots being fired in the area of 345 Bank St.
Spent shell casings were discovered at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Police said the incident did not appear to be a random act.
Anyone with information is asked to call New London police at 860-447-5269. Anonymous information may be submitted through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.