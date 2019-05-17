HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A shower or thunderstorm is possible Friday afternoon and evening.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said it would be the result of a low pressure system that will approach New England from the west combined with a cold front that will sweep across the state by the evening.
"While a shower is possible [Friday] morning, the best chance for a shower and perhaps a thunderstorm will come during the afternoon and early evening," Haney said.
Track any activity that pops up with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Haney said to expect more clouds than sun. However, temperatures are still expected to reach into the low-to-mid 70s.
A strong breeze may also develop throughout the day.
"Showers will end before midnight [Friday night,] and then a drier northwesterly flow will develop on the heels of the cold front," Haney said. "Overnight lows will be around 50, give or take a few degrees."
Saturday looks to be a pleasant day with light wind and highs reaching the low-to-mid 70s.
A warm front will advance northward Saturday night.
"Sunday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky," Haney said. "With the warm front moving into northern New England, we should have a strong southerly breeze that will pump warmer air into the state."
Temperatures could range between 75 and 80 degrees away from the coast.
A passing shower is possible, but most of the day should be dry.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
