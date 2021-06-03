HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Humidity and some hefty downpours are in the forecast for Thursday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said some of those downpours may include some thunderstorms.
"Showers and thunderstorms will drift across the state with locally heavy downpours," Haney said. "However, we do not expect a washout."
A few of the storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds, particularly in western Connecticut.
"The Storm Prediction Center has placed this part of the state in a 'marginal' risk area for damaging winds [Thursday]," Haney said.
Cloud cover should limit high temperatures to the 70s.
Dew points may creep into the 60s.
Showers could linger into the evening hours.
"Friday will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid," Haney said. "Once again, there will be the chance for a shower or thunderstorm, some of which will produce locally heavy rainfall."
Temperatures may hit 80 degrees away from the coast. The humidity will make it feel even warmer.
The heat cranks up for the weekend.
Temps look to rise into the 80s on Saturday with the air remaining humid.
"There will be a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm [on Saturday], but most of the state will remain dry," Haney said.
A heat wave consists of three consecutive days of 90 degree or higher temperatures.
As of Wednesday's forecast, the potential upcoming one could last for more than three days.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
