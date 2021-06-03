HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Humidity, along with the potential for some hefty downpours, are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said some of those downpours may include some thunderstorms.
"Some rain is moving through the state [Thursday morning], then there will be a lull," Dixon said. "Given the latest trends, we could be between rounds later [Thursday]."
A few of the storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds, particularly in western Connecticut.
The lull may be during the evening commute.
The Storm Prediction Center placed western Connecticut in a "marginal risk" area for damaging winds Thursday.
Cloud cover should limit high temperatures to the 70s.
Dew points may creep into the 60s.
Showers could linger into the evening hours.
"[Friday] we’ll see a mostly-cloudy sky with perhaps a better chance for rain/storms, especially during the mid-to-late afternoon hours," Dixon said.
Temperatures may hit 80 degrees away from the coast. The humidity will make it feel even warmer.
The heat cranks up for the weekend.
"Our pattern will be dry, with temperatures getting progressively warmer, leading to our first heat wave of the year," Dixon said. "Saturday we’re in the mid-80s, then Sunday through next Wednesday temps will be in the 90s. At area beaches, temps will top out in the 80s."
The air will remain humid.
A heat wave consists of three consecutive days of 90 degree or higher temperatures.
After Friday, Dixon said the next chance for rain or storms won't come until next Wednesday or Thursday.
