HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm that brought the state rain on Wednesday night moves northward Thursday and may leave a bit of snow in part of the state.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said showers will linger in the morning.
"Some wet snow will mix in over the higher elevations," Haney said. "In the northwest hills, a minor accumulation of snow is possible on grassy surfaces."
Temperatures will range from near 40 to low-50 degrees across the state.
The rain should taper to scattered showers by daybreak.
Rainfall totals look to be about an inch with higher amounts in some spots.
On Thursday, wind gusts of between 30 and 40 mph are possible.
Scattered showers are likely Thursday afternoon, but some sunshine could break through the clouds.
"The brisk northwest wind will continue to usher cold air into the state [Thursday night]," Haney said. "Temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 20s, but wind chills will drop into the teens."
Friday appears to be unseasonably cold.
High temperatures on Friday look to be in the 40 degree area.
Wind chills may be in the 20s during the afternoon hours.
