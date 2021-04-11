HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A mild and dry start to the weekend has turned over to cloudy skies and rain.
The majority of the state saw less than half an inch of rain Sunday.
A boundary along a backdoor front in Northeast Connecticut produced some heavy rain in Tolland and Windham Counties, according to Meteorologist Connor Lewis.
The rain will be slow and steady throughout the day Sunday, but another round of light rain should move across the state after midnight.
Monday will be on the cooler side with temperatures starting in the forties and ending in the fifties.
"Scattered showers will continue throughout the day. Sunrise and sunset will be the most likely times to pick up some light rain," said Lewis.
The sun could poke its head out in the northeastern part of the state, but it will be an overall cloudy day.
Periods of mist or drizzle could add to the dreary conditions.
Some models increased total rainfall amounts, showing 1 and 1.5 inches of rain. The GFS is still predicting 0.5 inches of rain through the two days.
Rain totals will be significantly lower in the northeast part of the state.
Fairfield County should see the most rainfall out of anybody.
The highest rainfall totals will come on Monday.
The sun is expected to come out Tuesday before another round of rain later in the week.
The drought monitor was updated this week, and Eastern Connecticut is in the “abnormally dry” zone. The rest of the state is ok, at least for now.
