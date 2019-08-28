HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Showers and downpours are expected to make their way out of the state Wednesday night.
After a stretch of some dry weather, rain made its way across the state on Wednesday.
The rain is the result of a cold front approaching from the west, along with tropical moisture associated with Tropical Storm Erin.
Track the rain with the Channel 3 Interactive Radar here.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said parts of the state saw more than 2 inches of rain.
"One of the hardest hit areas is Niantic, where doppler radar is estimating nearly 2.5" of rain so far," DePrest said.
There is the potential for some localized flash flooding, along with isolated poor drainage flooding.
"A Flood Advisory is in effect for much of New London County until 11:30 this evening. It is a mild, muggy evening with areas of fog," DePrest said.
The rain is expected to end between midnight and 3 a.m.
Thursday will be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
We’ll end the week with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday.
“A weak cold front will approach New England from the west but it will have very little moisture to work with as it moves through CT. That means there will only be a slight chance for a shower, primarily later in the day,” DePrest said.
It’ll be a beautiful start to the holiday weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and low humidity.
Sunday will start out nice, but clouds will take over during the afternoon.
"The risk of showers will continue on Monday, Labor Day. However, a washout appears very unlikely at this point," DePrest said.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
