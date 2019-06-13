HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system and a warm front brought rain and drizzle to the state on Thursday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said much of the state received 0.20” to 0.60” of rain on Thursday.
It tapered off as the day went on, but showers and drizzle could linger Thursday evening.
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
"It is going to be an unseasonably cool evening with temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees," DePrest said, adding that they could plummet to between 48 and 55 overnight.
Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Highs will be on the cool side between 68 and 74 degrees.
Spotty showers will move across the state during the afternoon, but they will be brief and light.
Lows should range between 50 and 55 Friday night.
Saturday is looking good with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s inland. On the shore, a breeze should keep them in the 70s.
DePrest said a few showers could move into the state Saturday night.
For Father's Day on Sunday, the air turns more humid. Temps should again be in the 80s away from the coast, but the sky will be partly-to-mostly cloudy.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
