HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Showers developed and filled in across the state on Friday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the main event will happen early Friday night into Saturday morning.
"Rain will continue at varying intensities, at times heavy, through tonight. By daybreak the rain will be winding down and temperatures should bottom out in the 40s," Dixon said.
Track it with our interactive radar here.
The storm won't be a "drought buster," but it should put a dent in it.
One to 2 inches of rain is possible, with locally higher amounts possible in some parts of the state.
"Also moving forward, temperatures trend cooler," Dixon said. "Highs in the 60s have been achieved [Friday] morning. Later [Friday] temps will be in the 50s."
After the rain ends on Saturday morning, the skies will clear.
"It should all come to an end around or shortly after daybreak Saturday, from west to east," Dixon said.
The clouds will erode through late morning.
Then, it will be cool and breezy with temperatures near 60 degrees under a mostly-sunny sky.
"As the wind diminishes Saturday night, temperatures should drop pretty dramatically," Dixon said. "By daybreak Sunday, they should bottom out in the 30s inland, near 40 along the shoreline."
Temperatures should rebound on Sunday to between 60 and 65 degrees.
Next week still looks primarily dry.
"As of [Friday morning's forecast] and for the most part, [next week] looks to be primarily dry," Dixon said. "Temperatures trend a tad milder: Lows back in the 40s to lower 50s, highs in the mid-60s."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
