HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut may be stuck in a pattern of showers and muggy weather for most of this week.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said there's a stalled frontal boundary just to the south of the state.
"We've got some showers out there for you [Tuesday] morning and the roads are wet, so please keep your speeds down," Haney said. "It's mild and a bit muggy [Tuesday] morning too."
Tuesday is not expected to be a washout, according to Haney. However, showers are likely.
"A thunderstorm is possible as well," he said. "Some showers could produce a hefty downpour."
The clouds will keep temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. The air will remain humid with dew points in the 60s.
By Wednesday, the front will remain south of New England. However, there won't be that big of a trigger for showers.
"While a few showers are possible, most of the day should be dry," Haney said. "The sky will be mostly cloudy with a few sunny intervals."
Temps will continue to hang in the 70s.
By Thursday, the showers will become more scattered, especially in the morning.
"Showers and thunderstorms should become numerous during the afternoon or evening," Haney said.
The day should warm into the 80s and the humidity will continue.
More rain is likely by Thursday night and temperatures should drop into the 60s.
"The storm will move out to sea to the east of New England on Friday," Haney said. "Rain is likely in the morning, but it should taper off to scattered showers during the afternoon."
Highs should reach the 70s.
Lingering showers should end by Friday night and set up a nice start to the weekend.
