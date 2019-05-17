HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A shower or thunderstorm is possible over the rest of Friday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it's result of a low pressure system that approached New England from the west combined with a cold front that will sweep across the state by the evening.
"There will be a chance for showers through the rest of the day," Dixon said. "The greatest likelihood comes from late afternoon, through the early evening hours."
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
"While primarily just some rain, an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out," Dixon said.
Temperatures reached into the low-to-mid 70s.
A strong breeze may also develop throughout the day.
The showers are expected to end before midnight.
Overnight lows will be around 50 degrees.
Saturday looks to be a pleasant day with light wind.
"Saturday is the better of the two days," Dixon said. "[It'll be] mostly sunny, breezy, highs in the 70s."
A warm front will advance northward Saturday night.
"Sunday will feature more clouds than sun with a chance for showers, primarily late in the day," Dixon said.
Temperatures could range between 75 and 80 degrees away from the coast.
"Monday, there will be a better chance for showers, perhaps a thunderstorm," Dixon said. "Then, the middle of the week should be dry and mild."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
