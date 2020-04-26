HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As one storm moves out of the state Friday night, another storm is on the horizon for this weekend.
A low pressure center over the southern U.S. will spread more clouds into the region Sunday morning.
A few outer-storm showers may also sprout up during that time frame, according to Meteorologist Mike Cameron.
A northeasterly breeze will also form, pulling cool air down from the Maritimes and the Atlantic Ocean. So, the day will be cool and clammy as the rain starts.
Highs will likely only be in the 40s and lower 50s.
"Rain will become steady Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. It will be possible for the state to receive 0.5” or more in many parts of the state during this time frame," stated Cameron.
Monday will be wet, too.
The storm system that will have arrived Sunday will not be quick to go.
Periods of rain will continue, especially during the morning.
Enough cold air may infiltrate into the hills such that a few high elevations have a few wet snowflakes Only slowly during the afternoon will rain dissipate.
The clouds will likely linger, however, as will the chilly air. Highs again will only be in the 40s and lower 50s.
The weather will improve Tuesday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
