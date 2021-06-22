HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Showers started moving into Connecticut late Tuesday morning.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said they'll continue as a cold front pushes through the state.
In addition to showers throughout the day, storms are possible as well.
"Severe weather is not likely, but a rumble or two of thunder can’t be ruled out," Dixon said.
The rain could briefly be heavy at times.
Futurecast shows showers moving through the state during most of the afternoon.
High temperatures should reach into the mid-to-upper-70s.
"Then temps trend cooler by [Tuesday] evening," Dixon said.
The clouds should clear out overnight.
"We’ll enjoy a brighter sky, lower humidity and temperatures a few degrees below average for Wednesday and Thursday," Dixon said. "Lows will be in the 50s, if not 40s in the usual cooler spots inland. Highs [will be] in the mid-to-upper-70s to near 80."
The week will end dry, but with an uptick in humidity.
The upcoming weekend appears to be warm and muggy, with a chance for an isolated shower or storm on Sunday.
