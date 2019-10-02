HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state will experience a couple of temperature extremes on Wednesday, with a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a cold front pushed through in the afternoon and produced scattered showers and storms.
Temps reached well above 80 degrees.
The record high of 83 degrees in Bridgeport could either be tied or broken. The record in Hartford is 91 and likely to stand.
Temperatures will sharply drop and the wind could get a bit gusty.
"The cold front will settle to the south of New England tonight, and temperatures will drop into the 40s," DePrest said. "Any showers will end this evening, then the sky will partially clear."
Track any storms that pop up with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
"[Thursday], we’ll see more clouds than sun [and] highs only in the 50s with scattered showers," DePrest said.
Conditions should improve by Friday. The rain is expected to end by dawn and the sky will become partly-to-mostly sunny.
However, highs will range from the upper 50s to low- and mid-60s.
"The weekend forecast is on track," DePrest said. "Chilly mornings, cool afternoons. Saturday will feature abundant sunshine, then Sunday there will be a mix of sun and clouds."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
