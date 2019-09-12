HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After a round of morning showers and storms, more could arrive Thursday afternoon.
Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked some scattered showers and drizzle during the early afternoon hours.
"There's not a whole lot on Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler, the only live Doppler in the state at this hour, but we'll be keeping an eye on it for you," Haney said during Eyewitness News at Noon.
Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler can be seen here.
"There could be some more showers throughout the day," Haney said.
Temperatures are expected to peak in the upper-60s and low-70s.
"Rain will knock temperatures down through the 60s [Thursday] afternoon," Haney said.
The showers and clouds should leave by Thursday night.
Afterward, cool and dry air will arrive.
By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the 40s and lower 50s.
"Get ready for some fall-like weather [Friday], as temps are only going to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s," Haney said.
Warmer air starts to come back to the state on Saturday, along with a chance for scattered afternoon showers.
"Unseasonably warm weather is likely on Sunday," Haney said. "Temperatures should reach the low-to-middle 80s under a partly to mostly sunny sky."
However, the air is not expected to be that humid.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.