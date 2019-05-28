HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The gorgeous weather of the Memorial Day Weekend is expected to come to an end on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said rain should start arrive in the afternoon.
By the evening, there may even be a little thunder.
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
"Most of the state will have rainy weather during the afternoon and evening," Haney said. "A few thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening as a warm front makes its closest approach."
The Storm Prediction Center placed portions of western Connecticut in a "marginal" risk area for severe weather.
"The greatest risk for damaging winds will be across areas to our west, especially in Pennsylvania," Haney said.
Temperatures should range between 58 and 64, but the rain may knock them down a bit.
The showers and few thunderstorms that do pop up are expected to linger into the evening hours.
Temperatures should bottom out close to 50 degrees.
Wednesday appears to be mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
"After a cool morning, temperatures should reach the low to middle 70s during the afternoon," Haney said.
Unsettled weather returns for Thursday.
Scattered showers are likely in the morning with another round, possibly with thunder, arrives in the late afternoon.
Highs should make it close to 80 degrees with the air turning humid.
Showers and thunderstorms should end after midnight with temps dropping between 55 and 60 degrees.
Friday looks pleasant with partly sunny skies and temps between 75 and 80.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
