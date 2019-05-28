HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The gorgeous weather of the Memorial Day Weekend is expected to come to an end on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said rain becomes likely by Tuesday afternoon into the early evening hours.
"It could be heavy at times and embedded thunderstorms will be possible," Dixon said.
The Storm Prediction Center placed portions of western Connecticut in a "marginal" risk area for severe weather.
"The severe weather threat is to our southwest, across Pennsylvania and into New Jersey," Dixon said.
Temperatures should range between 58 and 64 degrees, but the rain may knock them down a bit.
The showers and few thunderstorms that do pop up are expected to linger into the evening hours.
Temperatures should bottom out close to 50 degrees.
Wednesday appears to be mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
After a cool morning, temperatures should reach the low-to-middle 70s during the afternoon.
"But chances for rain go up later in the evening," Dixon reported.
Unstable weather returns for Thursday.
"Thursday, there will be another chance for rain/storms, especially late in the day," Dixon said.
Highs should make it close to 80 degrees with the air turning humid.
Showers and thunderstorms should end after midnight with temps dropping between 55 and 60 degrees.
"Then Friday, we end the week dry and warm," Dixon said.
The day should feature partly sunny skies and temps between 75 and 80.
"The weekend, as of now, looks to feature dry weather Saturday with at least a chance for rain/storms Sunday," Dixon said.
