HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday is expected to be an unsettled day with showers and a few potential thunderstorms.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said it's all due to a warm front.
"Although today won’t be a washout, some showers will produce very heavy rain," Haney said. "Plus, the air will turn noticeably more humid with dew points rising through the 60s to near 70 degrees."
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Haney said sunshine would be limited on Tuesday, which meant that temperatures would only reach the 70s.
"Areas of dense fog could form near the coast [Tuesday] with the humid air flowing across our cooler coastal waters," he said.
Some showers could linger into Tuesday evening.
Overnight, the weather is expected to be muggy and areas of fog. Temps should dip into the 60s.
Then, things warm up.
"We could see our first heat wave of the year," Haney said. "Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees away from the coast [Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.]"
It'll be a close call in terms of hitting an official heatwave. Temperatures have to reach 90 degrees consecutively all three days at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, where records are kept.
"All three days will be partly to mostly sunny and the humidity will be moderate," Haney said.
There will be a chance for a shower by Wednesday night.
Showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Saturday in advance of some cooler air.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.