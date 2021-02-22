(WFSB) - A blend of rain and snow could pose a risk to drivers on Monday.
Meteorologists at Channel 3 are calling for a coating to two inches of snow for most of the state.
We'll stay dry through the overnight hours and part of Monday morning, but temperatures will drop significantly.
"The front arrives in the afternoon and dumps off about 0.25-0.50” of snow/rain equivalent through the evening," explained Meteorologist Connor Lewis.
Precipitation will be heavy at times and it will be windy throughout the day.
Shoreline towns can expect a coating of snow at most.
"It appears that only high terrain towns will have a shot at more than an inch of snowfall, because their temperatures will be below freezing longer," says Lewis.
Travel will most likely be disrupted around 3 p.m. when snow moves in to the I-91 corridor.
Scattered flakes are possible for Tuesday.
The rest of the week is expected to feature more sunshine and an increase in temperatures.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
