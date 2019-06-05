HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While a few showers are possible during the day on Wednesday, it's the evening hours that have the attention of Channel 3's meteorologists.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said he expects showers and scattered thunderstorms to move into the state during that time.
Track them with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
"Any that develop could produce heavy rain, also a gusty wind," Dixon said.
Temperatures should range from the 70s along the shoreline to 80 or higher elsewhere.
The thunderstorm threat, along with the potential for torrential downpours, continues through the night.
"Also, as we head through the next 24 hours, the air will become muggier," Dixon added.
More showers, with the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder, are likely on Thursday. That activity would be the result of a cold front pushing through the region.
"By late in the afternoon, we should see fewer showers as low pressure begins to move offshore," Dixon said. "The sky will be cloudy, but we may get a peek at the sun during the afternoon."
High temperature for Thursday should be around 80 degrees.
Friday promises to be drier and brighter.
The humidity should drop and highs should range between 80 and 85 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.