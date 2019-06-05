HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As a warm front is positioned to the north of the state, showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday night into Thursday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said some showers will produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
Track them with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Areas of fog will likely develop overnight due to the rain and the rise in humidity levels.
More showers, with the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder, are likely on Thursday. That activity would be the result of a cold front pushing through the region.
"While you may run into a heavy burst of rain, tomorrow [Thursday] will be far from a washout," DePrest said.
By late afternoon and early evening, the cold front will move offshore and there won't be many showers left.
High temperature for Thursday should be around 80 degrees.
The air will be humid most of the day.
Friday promises to be drier and brighter.
The humidity should drop and highs should range between 80 and 85 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
