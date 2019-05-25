HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s the unofficial start to summer, and the holiday weekend is looking like a good one, weather-wise.
Saturday will start out with mostly sunny skies and temperatures will rise into the 70s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said clouds will increase during the afternoon hours.
Rain won’t move in until after dark, bringing the chance for thunderstorms overnight.
“Some showers could produce a brief downpour,” Cameron said.
A few showers could linger on Sunday morning, otherwise it’ll be partly sunny and much warmer with temps rising into the 80s.
The mercury will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees along the shoreline.
“A batch of showers and thunderstorms could move through the state Sunday night, but there is a chance they’ll slip by to the south of New England,” Cameron said.
Memorial Day will turn out to be a gorgeous day for outdoor activities.
The sky will be mostly sunny, and the humidity will be low.
Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and even the beaches will be warm with a land breeze much of the day.
The wind will probably turn onshore at some point during the afternoon.
