HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The heat and humidity has been paired with chances for severe storms this weekend.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert that continues through Sunday evening with a Flash Flood Watch in effect for parts of the state.
After multiple clusters of thunderstorms moved through the state Saturday, some towns woke up to more showers and even a thunderstorm.
Some areas even picked up an additional 1.5 inches of rain during the overnight hours.
Sunday won't be a washout by any means, but some areas will see mostly cloud cover and a little bit of sun.
Temperatures will be near the 80 degree mark in the greater Hartford area and in the 70s along the shoreline.
Scattered showers are possible later tonight.
Track them with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler:
We're not clear of the rain just yet. Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for most of the upcoming week.
The one day that is most likely to be completely dry is Thursday.
"A large ridge of high pressure will dominate over the Western United States and that means more unwelcome heat for that part of the country. Meanwhile, the jet stream will dive southward over the Eastern United States, and a trough of low pressure will dominate over New England," Meteorologist Connor Lewis explained.
The pattern will bring rain from time to time, but it will also bring periods of dry weather too.
The pattern will keep temperatures in check with readings at or below July norms.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
