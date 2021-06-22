HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A possibility of showers and storms continues on Tuesday.
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson said the state should stay mostly dry through the morning.
"However, we have widespread showers and the chance for isolated thunderstorms as we head through [Tuesday] afternoon," Richardson said.
Track the storms with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler Radar:
Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs between 75 and 80 degrees.
"Those temperatures are going to drop dramatically [Tuesday] afternoon," Richardson said.
At about noon, Futurecast showed a disturbance entering western Connecticut. Showers and storms move through at that point.
"Eastern Connecticut is actually expected to get the most rain out of these showers around 4 or 5 p.m.," Richardson said.
By the 6 p.m. hour, just some light showers could remain.
The clouds should clear out overnight.
High pressure builds in midweek, so Wednesday and Thursday will feature ample sunshine and lower humidity.
The week will end dry, with an uptick in humidity.
The upcoming weekend appears to be warm and muggy, with a chance for an isolated shower or storm on Sunday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.