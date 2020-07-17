HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Before things get hot and sticky, Channel 3 is tracking showers and storms on Friday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said scattered showers will be around for most of the day.
"A warm front will pass through the state and that means the air will turn noticeably muggier," Dixon said. "However, abundant cloud cover should limit highs to 75-80."
A thunderstorm is also possible. However, it looks like the threat for severe weather will be low due to the lack of heating and destabilization.
"Still, a few downpours are possible since moisture levels will be on the rise throughout the atmosphere," Dixon said.
He tracked a few on Friday morning.
Keep an eye on our interactive radar here.
"[Friday night] will be mild and muggy, and areas of fog will form," he said. "Scattered showers and thunderstorms will dissipate, and we should see some clearing toward daybreak."
Low temperatures should be near 70 degrees.
Then, the season's third heatwave is expected to get cooking on Saturday.
"A ridge of high pressure will be the dominant weather feature throughout the weekend, and that means we’ll see plenty of strong July sunshine," Dixon said. "We expect temperatures to reach 90-95 away from the coast [Saturday]. Sunday will be even hotter with highs in the mid-90s."
The combination of heat and moderate humidity will send the heat index soaring to near 100 degrees, Dixon said.
"While not in effect yet, a heat advisory may be necessary for parts of Connecticut," he said. "At least there will be some relief at the beaches this weekend with highs mostly in the 80s."
Despite the heat this weekend, the risk for showers and thunderstorms will be minimal since the atmosphere will be stable due to nearby high pressure.
"Monday could potentially be the worst day when it comes to the heat index," Dixon reported. "Like Sunday, the we anticipate the temperature to reach the mid-90s, but heat index values could surpass 100 degrees due to higher humidity. We will also have to be on the lookout for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon, some could be strong."
A weak cold front should bring slight relief from the high humidity on Tuesday. However, it will still be hot. Highs should be in the lower 90s and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
