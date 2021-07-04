HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This weekend is a disappointment for many. With the record lows and rainy weather, this is a tough Holiday weekend.
Meteorologists at Channel 3 say they expect the chilly and damp conditions to continue into Sunday.
"The weather will get better as we head later through this morning as low pressure moves towards the Gulf of Maine today, creating drier conditions," Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says.
Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s inland and mid-70s along the shoreline.
We will see some breaks of sun as the day goes on. Any rain we get Sunday is expected to taper off by the evening.
However, a spot shower can't be ruled out for Sunday evening.
Monday looks to be dry with highs between 80 and 85 degrees.
"A few showers are possible in the afternoon but we will see a good amount of sunshine and temperatures closer to normal at a high of 80 degrees," said Richardson.
Summer returns starting on Tuesday as temps creep back into the 90s. There's also a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
