HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Temperatures could very well flirt with 80 degrees on Wednesday before the possibility of showers or a thunderstorm.
Meteorologist Scot Haney how warm it gets depends on a couple of things.
"Now, dependent upon how much sun we see dictates how warm it will get," Haney explained. "If there is less cloud cover, temperatures could warm to, if not above, 80 degrees away from the Sound. Conversely, with more clouds than sun, they’ll likely only hit the 70s."
While most of the day appears to be dry, a disturbance arrives later in the day.
"There is a chance for isolated showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, late [Wednesday] afternoon through the evening hours," Haney said.
Thanks to a front, Thursday appears to be unsettled.
"Thursday looks to be primarily overcast with scattered showers, especially later in the day," Haney said. "A thunderstorm is possible as well."
They day won't be as warm as Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper-60s to low-70s.
A cold front pushes through the region on Friday. Haney said that should decrease the chances of rain.
"The first weekend of May still looks pretty good," he said. "Saturday will be breezy and cool as temperatures peak near 60. Then Sunday won’t be as windy, and it will be milder with highs 65 to 70."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
