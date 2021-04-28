HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After a day with temperatures climbing into the 70s and reaching 80 in some spots, changes are on the way.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the state stays dry until sunset, and then there's a chance for a shower or storm as a disturbance heads our way.
Dixon said storms are likely between 8 p.m. and midnight.
Track any storms that pop up with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
"However, any storms should weaken as they work into the state (while we could hear some thunder, we don’t expect severe weather)," Dixon said.
Thanks to a front, Thursday appears to be unsettled.
"While there could be some showers in the morning, widespread rain becomes likely as the day progresses," Dixon said.
He added that there will be periods of rain through the evening and into the night, and could be heavy at times.
They day won't be as warm as Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper-60s to low-70s.
A cold front pushes through the region on Friday, and the wind will pick up.
"We’ll likely see some lingering showers, otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy," Dixon said.
The first weekend of May kicks off on a decent note, weatherwise.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
