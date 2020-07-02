HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A few pop up storms may dot up the state on Thursday, but it's what's possibly in the forecast for Friday that has the attention of Channel 3's meteorologists.
A cold front moves through the state then.
"That means there will be a better chance for a shower or thunderstorm," said meteorologist Scot Haney.
The storms could continue to pop up into the Friday evening hours.
Temperatures should range from between 80 and 85 degrees during the day and dip into the 60s overnight.
The Fourth of July on Saturday continues to look decent.
"High pressure over eastern New England should keep most of our region dry," Haney said. "We are forecasting partly sunny skies, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs 80 to 85."
Another front moves in to the region for Sunday.
"That means there will be a risk for a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening," Haney said. "The sky will be partly sunny, and highs will be in the middle 80s away from the coast."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
