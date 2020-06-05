HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday, especially later in the day.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said some could produce downpours.
"After scattered early morning showers, expect a mostly cloudy, warm and noticeably more humid end to the week," he said. "With added moisture in the air, showers and thunderstorms are likely."
Dixon said sunshine will be limited, but temperatures should reach the lower 80s away from the coast. Plus, dew point temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
"That's borderline oppressive humidity," he said.
Friday night should be mild and muggy with areas of fog. Lows will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.
"An isolated shower can't be ruled out," Dixon said.
More of the same is possible for Saturday.
A cold front will pass through southern New England then.
Dixon said there's a good chance for afternoon showers and storms.
"The air will be quite humid and therefore some downpours are possible," he said. "There will also be a threat for strong-to-severe thunderstorms, but the risk will greatly depend on the timing of the cold front."
He said Saturday is going to be a warm and uncomfortable day with highs in the low and mid-80s.
"Behind the front, humidity should begin to drop by late afternoon," Dixon said. "Drier, cooler air will overspread the state at night and temperatures should dip into the 50s.
Sunday will be a refreshing day, Dixon said.
He called for a partly sunny sky, a dry north or northwesterly breeze, and highs in the 70s. Sunday night will be comfortable for sleeping with lows 45-55!
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday look fantastic, according to Dixon.
"The days will be sunny, and the nights will be mainly clear. We are forecasting highs in the upper 70s on Monday, the lower 80s on Tuesday, and the mid-80s on Wednesday," he said. "The humidity will be low. The nights will be comfortable with lows mostly in the 50s."
Read the full technical discussion here.
