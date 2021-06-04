HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A disturbance will stir up some showers and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the day would be mostly cloudy and humid.
When the disturbance moves across the state, the storms could lead to locally heavy downpours and gusty winds.
Track them with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Beforehand, Haney said highs will be in the 70s, but could reach near 80 degrees if the sun breaks through the clouds. Dew points should in the 60s.
"Showers and storms will depart [Friday] evening, then the sky will become clear overnight," Haney said.
The sky will become clear overnight, and temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s by dawn on Saturday.
The heat cranks up for the weekend.
Temps will reach 85-90 Saturday, and the air will remain humid. It'll be partly to mostly sunny.
The risk for a shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon is quite low, Haney said.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs expected to climb into the 90s.
"Our first heat wave of 2021 will become official next week," Haney said.
Temperatures are expected to reach the low and middle 90s Monday and Tuesday.
A heat wave consists of three consecutive days of 90 degree or higher temperatures.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.