HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The humidity creeped into the state on Thursday, and is expected to stick around.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said along with the humidity came the chance for showers and thunderstorms.
That chance continues on Thursday night, with the greatest threat for damaging winds in the west and southern part of the state.
Overnight, lows will be in the low to middle 60s, and areas of fog are likely.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and humid.
DePrest said highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees, with dew points in the 60s.
"A disturbance will move across the state during the afternoon, and it will stir up showers and thunderstorms," he said.
Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible in some parts of the state.
The sky will become clear overnight, and temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s by dawn on Saturday.
The heat cranks up for the weekend.
Temps will reach 85-90 Saturday, and the air will remain humid. It'll be partly to mostly sunny.
The risk for a shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon is quite low, DePrest said.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs expected to climb into the 90s.
"Our first heat wave of 2021 will become official next week," DePrest said.
Temperatures are expected to reach the low and middle 90s Monday and Tuesday.
A heat wave consists of three consecutive days of 90 degree or higher temperatures.
