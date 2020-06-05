HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday, especially during the evening hours.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said scattered showers and isolated storms could bring brief, heavy downpours for some parts of the state.
Friday night should be mild and muggy with areas of fog. Lows will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.
More of the same is possible for Saturday.
A cold front will pass through southern New England then, which could stir up scattered showers and thunderstorms.
"The air will be quite humid and therefore some downpours are possible," DePrest said.
He added that there will also be a threat for a few strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds being the primary threat.
Saturday is going to be a warm and uncomfortable day with highs in the low and mid-80s.
"The humidity should begin to drop off later in the day as a drier northwesterly flow develops after the front passes through," DePrest said.
Sunday will be a refreshing day.
He called for a partly sunny sky, a dry north or northwesterly breeze, and highs in the 70s. Sunday night will be comfortable for sleeping with lows 45-55!
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday look fantastic.
"The days will be sunny, and the nights will be mainly clear," DePrest said.
Read the full technical discussion here.
