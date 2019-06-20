HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The risk for showers and thunderstorms is on the rise on Thursday, which is also the first day of tournament play at the Travelers Championship.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a wave of low pressure will move toward the area on Thursday, which will drive a warm front into southern New England.
This will spark showers and possibly thunderstorms.
Track them with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
“While there will be periods of dry weather today, when it does rain, it could be heavy,” Haney said.
Highs will be in the 70s on Thursday, but the air will remain humid.
The risk of showers and storms will continue Thursday night as low pressure moves through the region.
Locally, heavy rainfall is possible.
It’ll be mild and muggy overnight, with lows in the 60s.
Rain is likely Friday morning, but it’ll end around midday.
“We should then see some partial clearing during the afternoon,” Haney said.
The humidity will also begin to drop, and temperatures will be in the 70s.
“The 2nd round of play at the Traveler’s Championship may be impacted or delayed due to rainy conditions tomorrow morning,” Haney said.
Temperatures will drop to the 50s and 60s overnight.
Summer also officially begins at 11:54 a.m. on Friday.
The upcoming weekend is looking good.
Saturday is going to be a beautiful day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
A northwesterly breeze will keep the humidity at comfortable levels.
Sunday will be nice as well, with temperatures in the 80s and mostly sunny skies.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
