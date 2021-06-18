HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A gorgeous stretch of weather is expected to come to an end, at least for the start of the Father's Day weekend.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said spotty showers are possible overnight, after midnight.
"A few showers overnight could linger into our Saturday morning," Haney said.
After that, Saturday looks to be muggy during the day with a mix of sun and clouds.
"From the afternoon into the evening hours, there’s a potential for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves into the region," Haney said.
Father's Day itself still looks good, at least as of Friday morning's forecast.
"Sunday, behind the cold front, high pressure builds into the region bringing a mostly sunny sky," Haney said. "While still quite warm, temperatures should reach 85 to 90, the humidity decreases."
Monday could feature an isolated afternoon thunderstorm, along with potential 90 degree temperatures and humidity.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
