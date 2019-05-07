HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Showers could bring some possible thunderstorms to parts of the state on Tuesday evening.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest blamed a cold front that is moving into the state from the north.
Showers started moving into the northwest corner of the state around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
DePrest said these showers could bring downpours and a few thunderstorms.
"The rain will knock temperatures down into the 50s this evening," DePrest said.
Lows for Tuesday night could dip into the mid-40s.
The wet weather will come to an end Tuesday night.
DePrest said Wednesday will be a nice, dry day, with partly sunny skies.
Clouds should clear by Wednesday afternoon and highs should hit the mid-to-upper 60s.
However, temperatures are expected to go back down into the 40s by Thursday morning.
Then, more rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.
Another round of rain moves in late Thursday, leading to a soggy Friday.
"The steadiest rain will fall late Thursday night and Friday. Friday could potentially be a washout with periods of rain that could be heavy at times," DePrest said.
A couple of thunderstorms could mix in, and areas of fog could develop.
DePrest said most of Mother's Day weekend looks nice, but rain may develop toward the end.
Saturday is going to be mostly sunny and dry, with highs in the 60s.
For Sunday, the models are differing.
One says the rain holds off until Sunday night, while another brings rain in much faster.
We'll keep an eye on both throughout the week.
