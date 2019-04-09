HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A front approaching from the west is bringing some showers and possible thunderstorms to the state.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said showers will continue Tuesday evening, and there could be some embedded thunder.
"There is a marginal risk for severe weather near the border of CT and New York, but the air over CT is cool and stable," DePrest said.
The showers will weaken as they move from west to east across the state.
Track the rain with the Interactive Radar here.
Some showers could produce a brief, heavy downpour.
A few lingering showers are possible Tuesday night, but the sky will turn partly cloudy overnight.
Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.
Wednesday and Thursday look to be pleasant days with sunshine.
A breeze may gust between 20 and 30 mph. Lows may range between 25 and 35 degrees.
The state may end the week on a wet note.
On Friday, temperatures should reach 60-65 degrees.
The sky will become cloudy in the afternoon and a few showers could arrive by evening.
"A band of heavy showers with embedded thunder will move across the state Friday night," DePrest said.
As far as the weekend goes, there may be some lingering rain Saturday morning, but the rest of the day appears to be dry.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.